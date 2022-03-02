Free Fire OB33 update expected release date and advance server details (March 2022)

Free Fire is a household name for mobile battle royale games. Garena's flagship title has been steadily increasing in popularity due to the constant enhancements that the developers have made with frequent updates.

Back in January, the OB32 edition of the game was made available for download, bringing in features like a new weapon, pet and so on. Since over a month has passed, many players have started wondering about the upcoming iteration, i.e., OB33.

They have constantly been checking the internet to find details like the release date, advance server and more.

Note: Garena is yet to confirm any details about the update or the Advance Server. The dates stated below are entirely based on speculation.

Expected release date of Free Fire OB33 update

A trend can be noticed when looking at the previous few updates, i.e., Garena has released them the day before or the day on which the CS-Ranked Season (Clash Squad) concludes the game. Subsequently, many gamers anticipate the same will occur with the OB33 release.

Season end date has been changed to 24 March from 20 March (Image via Garena)

If that follows, the upcoming release is likely to make its way on 23 March or 24 March, with the Clash Squad season concluding on 24 March. As a result, individuals can expect the next update in the next few weeks.

On the day of the OB33 update, there will be a maintenance break, during which the players will not be able to game. This typically lasts between 9:00 AM IST and 6:00 PM IST.

Furthermore, it is also anticipated that content based on the recently announced collaboration with BTS will be making its way into Free Fire after the launch of the upcoming update in the coming weeks.

Advance Server details of OB33 update

Advance Server is a specific server that the developers launch before each update of Free Fire to test out the features. They start around two weeks prior to the official patch. Hence, the upcoming server will be starting in the coming days.

The registration can be made available shortly. Once it starts, users will have to complete the process to have a chance to receive the Activation Code, which is necessary for accessing the server.

Gamers should also note that their progress in the Advance Server will not get carried over to the regular version.

Edited by Srijan Sen