How to get free Vengeful Brotherhood bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Players are often on the lookout for costume bundles, and they must spend diamonds in Free Fire MAX to acquire the exclusive ones. Alternatively, various unique events are also added to the game, allowing players to obtain outfits and other items for free.

Free Fire x Assassin’s Creed collaboration content has recently found its way into the game, and there is a wide array of themed items to acquire. The Vengeful Brotherhood bundle, which is accessible as part of the Target List event, is one of the rewards that gamers can earn. Here's how players can get it.

Getting the Vengeful Brotherhood bundle for free in Free Fire MAX

Target List is a part of the special web event (Image via Garena)

In the specific web event section for the collaboration, i.e., ‘Assassin – The Chosen,’ there’s the ‘Target List’ section, providing tons of rewards to players. Users should basically collect Assassin Coins within the game via Daily Login, Daily Scout, and in-game.

Later, they can use the collected coins to assassinate the targets and get the bounty available to them. There are two different types of attacks that players can initiate: Hidden Blade and Sword, with the latter increasing the overall chances of assassinating the target.

Two different types of attacks cost 3 coins and 5 coins (Image via Garena)

Also, every failed attempt raises their total success rate for the following try. Furthermore, the first six targets have unique objectives/missions to perform, resulting in a rise in the success rate.

Rules of the event (Image via Garena)

The Vengeful Brotherhood bundle is part (bounty) of the sixth target, so users must complete the previous five to receive it in Free Fire MAX. Listed below are the steps that gamers can follow to access the event:

Step 1: Players must boot up Garena Free Fire MAX on their mobile devices.

Step 2: On the lobby screen, they must then tap on the icon of the special event:

Here is the icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Lastly, gamers can select between either of the two attack options to attempt to take down a target.

Since there is considerable time for the event to end, players will easily be able to complete the entire list of targets and earn all the possible rewards.

