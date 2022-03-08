How to purchase Free Fire MAX Diamonds for Assassin's Creed Top Up event

The collaboration between Assassin’s Creed and Free Fire MAX is something that battle royale mobile gamers are quite excited about. The events revolving around the collaboration commenced on 28 February 2022 and will conclude on 17 March 2022.

The collaboration has introduced a wide range of exciting events that players can take part in and win exciting prizes. From log-in events to Top Up events, there are quite a few offers that players can make use of to claim various rewards inspired by the world of Assassin’s Creed.

Free Fire MAX's collaboration with Assassin’s Creed: Top Up event

Creed Slay emote (Image via Gaming World, YouTube)

The Assassin’s Creed Top Up event commenced on 4 March 2022 and will continue until 9 March 2022. The two rewards offered by the event are:

Hunter’s Blade

Creed Slay emote

To claim the Hunter’s Blade, players must top up 200 diamonds. To obtain the Creed Slay emote, they should purchase 500 diamonds.

Hunter's Blade (Image via Gaming World, YouTube)

Usually, emotes and other in-game items should be purchased by spending a hefty amount of diamonds. Hence, this Top Up event is a good opportunity for players as the Hunter’s Blade and Creed Slay emote are free of cost. Diamonds purchased via the event can be spent to acquire other in-game accessories.

How to top up diamonds?

Players can purchase diamonds worth INR 400 for both rewards free of cost (Image via Garena)

Players must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Gamers must open Free Fire MAX and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They must then select “Assassin’s Creed Top Up” under the “The Creed of Fire” section.

Step 3: Then, they should tap on any of the top-up options.

Step 4: They will then be redirected to the page with the list of diamonds and their respective purchase price.

Step 5: Players can select any one of their preferences and pay the necessary amount due.

Edited by Shaheen Banu