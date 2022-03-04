What is A_S Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, real name, monthly earning, and more (March 2022)

Sahil “A_S Gaming” Rana is one of India's most popular Free Fire MAX players. He is the second-biggest YouTuber with over 16.3 million subscribers.

He posted a heartfelt video after the Free Fire ban where he expressed that he is emotionally connected to the game. Aside from posting gaming videos, he also creates entertaining content for these viewers.

A_S Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID

The Free Fire MAX ID of A_S Gaming is 169525329.

Lifetime Statistics (Battle Royale)

A_S Gaming's ranked statistics (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 2749 solo matches, out of which he has won 357 of them, marking a win rate of 12.98%. He has become one of the top ten players 1049 times so far. His K/D ratio is 4.29 and he has eliminated 10253 enemies in the process.

Rana has also played 2298 Duo matches and has won 324 of them. His total kill count is 6401 and the highest number of kills in one match is 25. He has revived his teammates 654 times and has a K/D ratio of 3.24.

He has played 8020 games with his squad, where he has won 1265 matches, raking up a win rate of 15.77%. He became one of the top three teams 2048 times. He has successfully eliminated 21193 opponents and has a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Clash Squad (CS) Career

A_S Gaming's Clash Squad mode statistics (Image via Garena)

In the CS mode of Free Fire MAX, Rana has played 1772 matches, out of which he won 1011 of them. Hence, his win rate is around 62%. He has revived his teammates 1022 times and has taken down 11181 enemies. He has an impressive headshot rate of 38.80% and a KDA of 1.83. He has been crowned the MPV of 893 matches.

Note: A_S Gaming's statistics in Free Fire MAX are subject to change.

Monthly Income

A_S Gaming's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per the data given on Social Blade, the monthly earnings of A_S Gaming lies between $20K to $320.6K, which corresponds to INR 14.95 lakhs to INR 2.3 crore.

YouTube channel

Sahil Rana started his journey as a content creator over three years ago. Since then, A_S Gaming has become a major success and has a total view count of over 2 billion. He has 785 videos on his YouTube channel, which revolve around Free Fire and other prank videos. He also has four other channels, Sahil Rana, A_s Highlights, A_S ARMY and A_S SHORTS, 733K, 1.49 million, 4.7 million, and 1.16 million subscribers, respectively.

