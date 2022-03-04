What is Gaming Aura’s Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, real name, Discord server, and monthly income in March 2022

Abhishek Bisht, popularly recognized as Gaming Aura among Indian Free Fire gamers, is a well-known esports caster and content creator.

The subscriber count for his YouTube channel currently stands at 977 thousand, and his view count stands at 83.44 million. He also possesses around 110 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire MAX ID is 152111745.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has appeared in 5801 squad games and has 787 victories, converting to a win rate of 13.56%. He has racked up 14319 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.86 and has 3440 headshots at a rate of 24.02%.

He has competed in 4594 duo matches and has secured 367 first-place finishes, ensuring a win rate of 7.98%. The player has accumulated 12076 kills and 3023 headshots to his name, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.86 and a headshot percentage of 25.03%.

The YouTuber has also played 2984 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 210, corresponding to a win rate of 7.03%. With a K/D ratio of 2.29 and a headshot rate of 22.42%, he has 6366 kills and 1427 headshots.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura has participated in 54 ranked squad matches in the current season, winning four of them, translating to a win rate of 7.40%. He has racked up 181 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.62. He has secured 52 headshots for a headshot rate of 28.73%.

CS Career

In the CS mode of Free Fire MAX, the content creator has featured in 2349 games and has been victorious on 1446 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 61.56%. In the process, he has 13937 kills and 5413 headshots for a KDA and headshot rate of 1.94 and 38.84%, respectively.

Note: Gaming Aura's stats in Free Fire MAX are subject to change.

Monthly income and Discord server

As per Social Blade, the monthly income of Gaming Aura lies between $453 and $7.3K.

Readers can join the Discord server of the prominent figure by clicking here.

YouTube channel

Abhishek has been running Gaming Aura for several years, and he provides his followers with insight into the game. There are currently around 694 videos on his channel, and the most-watched one has amassed 868 thousand views.

Apart from that, he also operates several other channels like Aura Vlogs, Aura Live, and Aura Gaming Esports.

