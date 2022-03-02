Lokesh Gamer and other FF YouTubers react to Free Fire ban in India

The ban on one of the most popular games in India, Free Fire, has had an adverse effect on the lives of countless mobile gamers. Players who used to play the game professionally have also entered a state of uncertainty after all the major tournaments have either been canceled or postponed.

Despite fans demanding an Indian version of the battle royale game, officials have not confirmed any news regarding it. YouTube is one of the biggest platforms that Free Fire gamers use to stream their gameplay and create content. Here is what some of the most popular YouTubers have to say about the unfortunate ban of the battle royale game in the country.

What do popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers have to say about the ban?

1) Pahadi Gaming

Lokesh “Pahadi Gaming” Karakoti is a YouTuber and esports player who belongs to the Free Fire roster of Orangutan Esports. He commented on how Android gamers still have the option to play the enhanced version of the battle royale game, but iOS gamers do not have the same option. He also stated that all upcoming tournaments have been rescheduled or postponed.

2) Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh “Lokesh Gamer” Raj has over 14 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Back when Free Fire was initially banned, he was of the opinion that it was a temporary change. He later acknowledged that the game was banned but was confused as to the reason behind it. He was also of the opinion that it would take at least three to four months for the battle royale game to return.

3) Desi Gamers

Amit “Desi Gamers” Sharma commented that the Free Fire ban will give players the opportunity to take a break from gaming. He also encouraged his viewers to try out other games for a change.

4) A_S Gaming

Sahil “A_S Gaming” Rana is the second biggest Free Fire YouTuber in India with over 16 million subscribers. Rana stated that he is emotionally connected to the game and that the Free Fire ban will affect his channel as it completely revolves around the game.

5) Two Side Gamers

Two Side Gamers is a YouTube channel run by Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain. During the initial days when the Free Fire ban was just a rumor, Jash commented on how he thought it was fake news. Ritik then talked about how some players are still able to enjoy the game as the servers have not been taken down yet.

Edited by Siddharth Satish