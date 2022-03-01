"I am confident that Free Fire will be back soon": Ajjubhai confident on Free Fire India unban

The unexpected ban on Free Fire created a negative impact in the Indian mobile gaming world. Many streamers and players were shell-shocked with the Indian government's decision to ban the popular battle royale game.

Ajjubhai, India's most popular Free Fire content creator, was also taken aback by the disappearance of the game from the Google Play Store. In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, he expressed his feelings towards the ban and is hopeful for the game’s return.

Ajjubhai’s take on Free Fire ban

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya? Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya?

With over 31 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Total Gaming, Ajjubhai commented on the unfortunate ban of the battle royale title. He re-counted how shocked he was right after the game was taken down from the Google Play Store:

“This is very unfortunate. I have been an avid Free Fire player for a few years and have been creating most of my content via this game. When the app disappeared from the Google Play Store, I was a bit devastated, however, I am confident that this is only a matter of a few days/weeks and the game shall be back for the players very soon.”

Many mobile gamers are of the firm belief that the game will be unbanned by the government. Similarly, Ajjubhai ended his comments on a positive note, stating that the game would return soon.

“Free Fire has been a game that drastically changed the gaming landscape in India, being accessible on a low-end device, it penetrated every corner of the country. Therefore, I believe it shall be back very soon."

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 Free Fire MAX se kam chalana padega.🙂 Free Fire MAX se kam chalana padega.🙂

For the time being, many content creators have shifted to the premium version of the battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, which led to it becoming the most downloaded mobile game in India. Ajjubhai is no exception.

The popularity of Free Fire MAX is rising (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the best aspects of using the MAX version is that players can use their old accounts. Hence, they do not have to worry about losing their in-game items, characters, and more.

Since the gameplay of both the titles is the same, mobile gamers faced no difficulty when it came to switching games. Sadly, low-end device owners and iOS players will not have the opportunity to enjoy the enhanced version.

