Free Fire MAX version continues to gain popularity after government bans Free Fire in India

The popularity of Free Fire MAX is rising (Image via Sportskeeda)
The popularity of Free Fire MAX is rising (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Feb 25, 2022 03:46 AM IST
The popularity of Free Fire MAX has been on the rise ever since the ban of Free Fire. The banned battle royale game's enhanced version can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. However, it cannot be downloaded from the Apple App Store.

Both the games were taken down from the Apple App Store on 12 February 2022. This was followed by a nationwide ban on 14 February 2022. Luckily, Free Fire MAX escaped the blow of the Indian government.

Android mobile gamers were crushed when Free Fire was banned, but their only silver lining was the availability of the graphically enhanced version. However, mobile gamers with low-end devices will not enjoy the game as it has moderately high device requirements.

Popularity of Free Fire MAX

Players can use their old accounts to enjoy the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Players can use their old accounts to enjoy the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

From popular content creators to mobile gamers with decent phones, almost every Free Fire player is shifting to Free Fire MAX. Aside from polished graphics, the enhanced battle royale game was never really a fan-favourite as it offered nothing more than the existing game.

Moreover, it has high device requirements, so it was not very popular amongst the Indian mobile gaming community.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Hipster Gaming, a popular content creator based in South India, said:

"Even though Free Fire Max is available, a great concern is how the players with low-end devices will carry forward."

Another popular Free Fire content creator stated the following:

“Free Fire Max is still available on the Google Play Store. So, it gives us hope to strongly believe that it will come back.”

Pro kallan, a popular YouTuber with over 500K subscribers, mentioned:

"Since Free Fire Max is still available, we will continue on that platform until our favorite game returns.”

Here are a few Twitter reactions showing the rise in popularity of the unbanned battle royale game:

Free Fire MAX se kam chalana padega.🙂
@total_gaming093 Free fire 🔥 max ki training start karte ha aaj say ajju Bhai 😂
@total_gaming093 Ha , bhai official page pr likha he bhai ,, freefire max India https://t.co/y7AqaywgGS
@iamskylord69 Ha bhai free Fire ke sabhi Social Media ka name change Karke free fire Max kar Rakh Diya
Free Fire Max twitter.com/PranavHegdeHer…
Free Fire Max is not included in the list of games and apps that have been banned in the country.Freefire banned in India but it was led by Singapore then why it banned and why the Freefire max didn't banned? #appban #freefirebanned #freefireindia https://t.co/bkcs91LZEx
Free fire max UNBANNED ha twitter.com/shreyff/status… https://t.co/pPePl228h6

Hence, it is clear from the above that mobile gamers have shifted to the enhanced battle royale game. Players have now moved on to this version. Free Fire's official social media handles (meant for the Indian region) have also changed their names.

One of the best aspects of enjoying Free Fire MAX is that players can use their old accounts. Mobile gamers can link their old Free Fire accounts using the Firelink technology and not lose any of their old in-game cosmetics.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
