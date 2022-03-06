How to win free Dimitri character and LOL emote in Free Fire MAX this month

The Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX, conducted by Garena in collaboration with Booyah!, has always been a major success. This event allows mobile gamers to acquire characters, pets, exciting bundles, emotes, and more for free.

Boyaah! is Garena’s streaming platform where players can upload videos revolving around games and watch professional players stream. The app is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX players can rejoice as the Watch to Win event will carry on for a month. The event usually lasts for two to three days or even a day. The latest Watch to Win event commenced on 1 March 2022 and will end on 31 March 2022.

Here are some of the items that are being offered for free:

Dimitri

Paleolithic Bundle

Wasteland Roamer Bundle

LOL Emote

Google Play Vouchers

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability (Image via Garena)

The most attractive reward is the Free Fire MAX character, Dimitri. He is an active character with the ability Healing Heartbeat. Using this ability, players can recover 3 HPs in 10 seconds within a healing zone of 3.5 meters. Players can also self-recover after being knocked down if they are within the zone.

How to claim the rewards of the Watch to Win event?

The rewards being offered by the latest Watch to Win event (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They will have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Players will then have to tap on the News section and head over to “Booyah! Sign Up!”.

Step 3: They will have to tap on the Go To button.

Step 4: Once the Booyah! page opens, they will have to log in using their Free Fire MAX account.

Step 5: They will have to watch any video for 30 minutes to win any rewards given above.

