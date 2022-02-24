How to win free Aurous Ascension bundle and more rewards in Free Fire MAX this week

The Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX is hosted in association with Booyah. Booyah is Garena’s very own streaming platform, where players can upload streams and gain subscribers.

Items offered as prizes in this event usually cost a significant number of diamonds and hence cannot be afforded by most players. Therefore, the Watch to Win event is a good source for claiming rewards as they offer these items for free.

Free Fire MAX’s latest Watch to Win event offers exciting prizes

Prizes offered by the latest Watch to Win event (Image via Garena)

The latest Watch to Win event is only valid for today, i.e., 24 February 2022. As always, players must watch any livestream of their choice on Booyah to claim the prizes.

This time, the prizes will be distributed depending on the length of time a player spends watching videos. The longer they watch, the better rewards they get. Here are three thresholds:

30 minutes

60 minutes

90 minutes

Here are some of the prizes offered by the latest Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX:

Craftland Room Card – available on all the time slots

Santa Militia Bundle – 90 minutes

Aurous Ascension Bundle – 90 minutes

Skater Girl Shoes – 60 minutes

Two Parachute skins – 30 minutes

Weapon skins – available on all the time slots

How to claim the prizes offered?

Gamers must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players should open the battle royale game and then tap on the Events icon.

Step 2: They must then head over to the News section.

Rewards are distributed depending on how much time players spend watching videos (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Under the “Booyah! Watch to Win” section, players should tap on the “Go To” option.

The Booyah page (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the Booyah page opens, they must log in using their Free Fire MAX account.

Step 5: They must then watch any livestream of their choice for 30/60/90 minutes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu