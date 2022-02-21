Free Fire MAX Watch To Win event: How to win free LOL emote, Diamond Royale vouchers, and more

The Watch To Win event in Free Fire MAX allows players to obtain various in-game items worth a significant number of diamonds for free. Players just have to watch a video on the Booyah application for a specified time period to win the rewards.

Booyah is Garena’s very own streaming platform where players can upload videos and gain followers. The app is available on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store.

Free Fire MAX’s latest Watch to Win event

Prizes offered by the latest Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The new Watch To Win event commenced today, 21 February 2022 and will end on 23 February 2022. Mobile gamers will just have to watch any video for a span of 30 minutes to be able to claim the rewards.

A few of the prizes offered by the latest Watch to Win event are given as follows:

Provoke Emote

LOL Emote

Craftland Room Card

Diamond Royale Voucher

How to watch the video on Booyah?

There are two main ways players can watch videos on Booyah. Both methods are mentioned below:

Via Free Fire MAX

On tapping Go To, players will be redirected to the Booyah page (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players first have to log in to the battle royale game and then tap on the Event icon.

Step 2: They have to head over to the News section and tap on Booyah! Watch to Win.

Step 3: Mobile gamers will then have to tap on Go To.

Step 4: Once the Booyah page opens, players have to log in and then watch any video of their choice.

Via Booyah application

Players can also download the Booyah application (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to head over to the Google Play Store to download the game or click here to be redirected.

Step 2: Then they will have to open the application and log in using their Free Fire MAX account.

Step 3: Finally, they will have to watch any video of their choice for a span of 30 minutes.

Edited by Siddharth Satish