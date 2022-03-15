5 best items to get in Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop (Indian server)

The Mystery Shop in Free Fire MAX is available for four more days, and players still stand a chance to claim expensive items at a discounted rate. Since the Assassin’s Creed collaboration is underway, the grand prize is the Ezio Auditore Outfit bundle that is priced at 899 diamonds.

Using the random discount rate generated, gamers must enter the Mystery Shop and choose the items they want to purchase. They even have the option to switch the prize pool by paying 10 diamonds.

Here are all the rewards offered by the Mystery Shop in Free Fire MAX:

Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle

Incubator Voucher

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1

K

K’s Professor Bundle

K’s Fragment Loot Crate

Beaston

Show off

Flaming Hydra

Legendary Cobra

Cobra Surfboard

The Silver Assassin

Diamond Royale Voucher

Pet Food

Best items to buy from the Mystery Shop in Free Fire MAX

Here are some of the best items offered by the Mystery Shop:

1) K

K's Master of All ability (Image via Garena)

K is one of the most versatile Free Fire MAX characters in the battle royale game who has an ability called Master of All. He increases the EP by 50 and has two modes: Psychology and Jiu-jitsu, which players can choose from.

In Jiu-jitsu mode, teammates with a range of 6 meters get a 500% boost in EP conversion, whereas, in the Psychology mode, players can recover 3 EP every 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EP). The time taken to switch between modes is only three seconds.

Note: Players can make K more powerful by leveling up.

2) K’s Professor Bundle

Professor K's bundle (Image via Garena)

This bundle is basically Professor K’s costume that players can equip him with. The complete bundle is worth 1199 diamonds, and players can get it for as low as 120 diamonds. When players equip K with his costume, they can watch the unique animation displayed by him on the spawn island.

3) Beaston

Beaston's Helping Hand ability (Image via Garena)

Beaston is a Free Fire MAX pet that has an ability called Helping Hand. The special skill allows players to increase the throwing distance of grenades and flashbangs by 10%. The pet is better suited to passive players and beginners.

Note: Players can make Beaston more powerful by leveling up.

4) Flaming Hydra

Flaming Hydra (Image via Garena)

Flaming Hydra is a motorbike skin that players can equip to look cool. The skin does not improve the vehicle’s performance, but it is quite expensive. Players can claim Flaming Hydra worth 899 diamonds for a massive discount of 90% (maximum).

5) Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle

Ezio Auditore Outfit Bundle (Image via Garena)

This is the grand prize that players can only unlock if they have spent a specific number of diamonds. The Assassin’s Creed outfit can be purchased for 899 diamonds, but players can claim it for as low as 90 diamonds via the Mystery Box event.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu