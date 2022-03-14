How to get free Chrono, DJ Alok, or any Free Fire MAX character for a day in Holi event

Free Fire MAX has a vast range of characters that users can use in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. They mainly belong to two categories of skills — active and passive.

While active characters are considered more powerful and versatile, the latter is not far behind and has no cooldown time (except Shirou). Gamers can equip all these characters after purchasing from the in-game store after spending diamonds.

Free Fire MAX: Character Trial Card

A new Holi event has been unveiled in Free Fire MAX today, i.e., 13 March, allowing players to claim their favorite character for free. Mobile gamers have until 23 March to claim the Trial Card.

Since they can use the character for only a day, users need not get upset as yet another Character Trial event is coming on 27 March. This event will allow them to use a favorite character for fourteen days.

The complete list of characters being offered for free is given below:

DJ Alok

K/Captain Booyah

Wukong

Skyler

Xayne

Clu

Steffie

A124

Dimitri

Chrono

Thiva

Nairi

Leon

Otho

Rafael

Caroline

Misha

Maxim

Kelly

Andrew

Paloma

Nikita

Dasha

Maro

Shirou

Olivia

Ford

Shani

Kapella

Alvaro

Wolfrahh

Antonio

Hayato

Moco

D-bee

Luqueta

Laura

Jota

Miguel

Joseph

Notora

Kla

Note: Players can only claim one character and use their ability for a day.

How to claim the free character in Free Fire MAX?

Step 1: Gamers have to tap on the Calendar icon after opening the battle royale game.

Users need to claim the Character Trial Card (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must go to the Character Trial section under the Happy Holi 2022 tab.

Step 3: Players can tap on the Claim button beside the Trial Card.

Players can choose any character of their choice (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, they need to select the character they want to play with and tap on Choose.

