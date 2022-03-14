How to get free Chrono, DJ Alok, or any Free Fire MAX character for a day in Holi event

Free Fire MAX has a vast range of characters that users can use in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. They mainly belong to two categories of skills — active and passive.
While active characters are considered more powerful and versatile, the latter is not far behind and has no cooldown time (except Shirou). Gamers can equip all these characters after purchasing from the in-game store after spending diamonds.
Free Fire MAX: Character Trial Card
A new Holi event has been unveiled in Free Fire MAX today, i.e., 13 March, allowing players to claim their favorite character for free. Mobile gamers have until 23 March to claim the Trial Card.
Since they can use the character for only a day, users need not get upset as yet another Character Trial event is coming on 27 March. This event will allow them to use a favorite character for fourteen days.
The complete list of characters being offered for free is given below:
- DJ Alok
- K/Captain Booyah
- Wukong
- Skyler
- Xayne
- Clu
- Steffie
- A124
- Dimitri
- Chrono
- Thiva
- Nairi
- Leon
- Otho
- Rafael
- Caroline
- Misha
- Maxim
- Kelly
- Andrew
- Paloma
- Nikita
- Dasha
- Maro
- Shirou
- Olivia
- Ford
- Shani
- Kapella
- Alvaro
- Wolfrahh
- Antonio
- Hayato
- Moco
- D-bee
- Luqueta
- Laura
- Jota
- Miguel
- Joseph
- Notora
- Kla
Note: Players can only claim one character and use their ability for a day.
How to claim the free character in Free Fire MAX?
Step 1: Gamers have to tap on the Calendar icon after opening the battle royale game.
Step 2: They must go to the Character Trial section under the Happy Holi 2022 tab.
Step 3: Players can tap on the Claim button beside the Trial Card.
Step 4: Finally, they need to select the character they want to play with and tap on Choose.