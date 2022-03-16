Best Garena Free Fire MAX Holi 2022 event rewards for Indian server: Gloo wall, skins, costumes, and more

Events are an integral part of the overall Free Fire MAX experience. The game is loaded with one or more events most of the time, and through these, developers have managed to retain players' attention.

Many of these events are specific to a particular server, and Holi celebrations have been underway on the Indian server for a few days now. Gamers have the opportunity to collect a range of exciting and attractive freebies.

Best rewards in Free Fire MAX Holi event

5) Bundle (Outfit) trials

The costume trials (Image via Garena)

The Daily Login – 2, which started on 14 March 2022, provides gamers with costume trials for signing in daily until 20 March 2022. Although these are seven-day trials, players get to use outfits that would not be available without the use of diamonds. The rewards include parts of the Inner Galaxy, Golden Threat, Ruby Empress, Hare of Despair, and Carbon Time – Skipper.

4) Holi Hues

The Holi Hues is the final reward (Image via Garena)

Holi Hues is the reward in the Doge the Balloon event. The objective of this mini-game is simple, and users must dodge the incoming balloons and accumulate travel distance. They can claim rewards upon reaching particular milestones.

The rewards and requirements are as follows:

Weapon Royale Voucher – 1000m

Diamond Royale Voucher – 3000m

Hysteria SKS Crate x2 – 5000m

Craftland Card – 10000m

Holi Hues – 12000m

3) Gloo Wall – Splash of Colors

The Top Up event (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire Holi Top Up event is accessible to players on the Indian server starting from 16 March 2022. A total of two rewards are up for grabs, including a Holi-themed Gloo Wall skin to purchase a total of 300 diamonds. Since the event started today, gamers have time until 20 March to fulfill the requirements for the rewards.

2) Emote – Dance and Holi Vehicle – Jeep

The emote and vehicle skin is worth the efforts (Image via Garena)

Gather Balloons is a web event that started on 9 March 2022, and Free Fire MAX players still have a few days left to get the rewards. Basically, they must complete missions to get more balloons or steal them from their friends' pools. Upon collecting the required number of tokens, users may exchange them for rewards, including emote and the jeep.

1) Prismatic Warrior Bundle

The bundle is the most desired reward (Image via Garena)

The Prismatic Warrior Bundle is, undoubtedly, the most desired reward during the Free Fire MAX Holi celebration. It is a prize for reaching the final destination in the Snakes and Ladder mini-game. Users will require unique Holi tokens, which they may collect as post-match drops and use to roll the dice to complete the progress.

