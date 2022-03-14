Free Fire MAX Snakes & Ladders Holi event: How to play and get rewards (March 2022)

The Free Fire MAX Holi event is at its peak, and Garena is adding back-to-back Holi-themed mini-games with exclusive rewards. In this series of events, Garena introduced one more exciting mini-game today (March 14, 2022) called "Snakes & Ladders."

Many of us have some nostalgic memories of this board game, and now it's time to relive those memories via the in-game event "Holi Snakes & Ladders."

There are a bunch of free rewards waiting for the players. All they need to do is, learn how to play it in Free Fire MAX style and grab those rewards quickly. This article will guide gamers who are getting confused when playing this event.

Note: The article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Free Fire MAX Snakes & Ladders Holi: Step-by-step guide to play and win rewards

The Holi Snakes & Ladders event is live in Free Fire MAX from today onwards and will carry on until March 20, 2022. Now it's time for the players to roll the dice and add a brand new exclusive costume, the "Prismatic Warrior Bundle," to their showcase.

Here are the rules that users should adhere to playing this event without facing any struggles:

Play matches, get tokens, roll the dice, and win prizes (Image via Garena)

1) Start playing BR, CS, and Lone Wolf matches. After each match, players will get a Holi token.

2) Exchange the token for a dice. No extra steps are required to exchange the tokens. Just go to the Snakes & Ladders event page and roll the dice that costs a token.

3) The character will cover the steps according to the number you get on the dice.

4) The tiles containing the rewards will allow users to claim that specific one.

5) If a tile has a ladder, the character will move directly to the top, while if there is a head of a snake, the character will be stepped down to the tail of the snake. There are a total of 64 steps. However, the barriers (snakes) will determine the time taken to complete this event.

6) If you get more number of steps on the dice than the remaining number of tiles, you'll be taken back by the excess number of steps.

7) The Free Fire MAX Grand Prize is a male costume called the "Prismatic Warrior Bundle."

List of all the rewards in the Free Fire MAX Holi Snakes & Ladders event

Gold royale voucher - tile no. 4

Woodpecker skin crate - tile no. 7

Weapon royale voucher (time-limited) - tile no. 10

M82B skin crate - tile no. 15

Woodpecker skin crate - tile no. 18

Diamond royale voucher (time-limited) - tile no. 22

Vector skin crate - tile no. 27

MAG-7 skin crate - tile no. 31

M82B skin crate - tile no. 36

Incubator voucher (time-limited) - tile no. 44

Vector skin crate - tile no. 47

Diamond royale voucher (time-limited) - tile no. 52

Prismatic Warrior Bundle (Grand Prize) - tile no. 64

Note: Each reward is 1x in quantity.

Edited by R. Elahi