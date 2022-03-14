Garena Free Fire MAX colorful signature trick for all users (March 2022)

After the release of the OB26 update (4 February 2021), many options were added to the in-game profile section of Garena Free Fire MAX.

Players can set up their profile according to their playing style, tags, mode preferences, time flexibility, etc. There is an option called "Signature" on the bottom-left side of the profile section, which allows players to write some text.

Gamers are free to write anything they want in their signature with a maximum of 50 characters (including space). Generally, they describe their playing style, personality, achievement, or name of any social media handle. The default color of the text is white, but what if they could show the same with colorful text?

Yes, it can be done using hex color codes. This is not rocket science. Anyone can do it with ease just by following a few simple steps.

Free Fire MAX colorful signature: Step-by-step guide for all users

Before getting into the steps, one should understand the format of the signature text to make it colorful. This will allow users to generate any text of any color.

As of now, the working structure for the colorful signature text in Free Fire MAX is [color code1]text1 [color code2]text2.....and so on.

Example of the format for colorful signature text (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players should place the color code inside the square brackets, i.e., [color code], just before the text. Eg. [fcba03]Life [03fce3]Is So [eb002f]Beautiful.

Follow these simple steps to add a colorful signature text:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and go to the profile section.

Step 2: Click anywhere in the signature box.

Step 3: Type or paste the text you want in the earlier mentioned format.

Steps to changing the signature text (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 4: Then tap "OK" to set up the signature.

Note: The colored effect won't be visible to the players themselves. However, it will be visible to others when they inspect your profile.

Hex color codes of some commonly used colors:

Red - FF0000

Yellow - FFFF00

Blue - 0000FF

Green - 008000

White - FFFFF

Silver - C0C0C0

Magenta - FF00FF

Cyan - 00FFFF

Navy - 000080

Teal - 008080

Users can generate unlimited color codes. To do so, search "Color Picker" on Google and choose the color you want. Then, copy the hex code (except #) and use it to colorize the signature text.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

