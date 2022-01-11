How to get unique colorful signature in Free Fire Max (2022)

A signature in Free Fire Max is the text that appears in the bottom right corner (underneath the social styles) when you visit another player's profile within the game. Gamers may customize their signature as many times as they like, since this does not require them to spend diamonds.

Similar to the trend of using distinctive fonts for names, gamers have begun to use colorful text and various symbols while creating a signature.

A simple guide to get colorful signature in Free Fire Max

You must utilize hex codes for various colors to get a vibrant signature in Free Fire Max. If you want to create a unique signature, you should avoid drawing inspiration from the ones being used by your favorite content creator or streamer.

Furthermore, you may find code/text for numerous symbols in various YouTube videos that you can incorporate while setting up your signature.

You need to first decide on the text and symbol that you wish to incorporate in your signature. You can then follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire Max and access the Profile page by tapping on the banner.

Click the icon beside the Personal Name Badge (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you can click the gear icon available beside the Personal Name Badge.

Click the edit option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Press the Edit button at the corner of the signature text box and enter the desired text with the hex code to get a colorful signature.

These are some of the hex codes which can easily be utilized by placing them within square brackets. Here is a list of codes:

Aqua - 00FFFF

Maroon - 800000

Blue - 0000FF

Purple - 800080

Yellow - FFFF00

Orange - FFA500

Fuchsia - FF00FF

Green - 008000

Silver - C0C0C0

Red - FF0000

White - FFFFFF

Note: After Free Fire OB31 update, gamers will not be able to view their colorful signature themselves, however, it will be visible to other users.

