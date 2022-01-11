PVS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, earnings, and more in January 2022

Free Fire has a global fan base, and the content created around it has acquired traction in several regional languages. As a result, numerous players have come to prominence by amassing massive numbers across several video-sharing platforms.

Popularly known as PVS Gaming, Hari Raman is among the most popular Tamil Free Fire content creators with 2.18 million subscribers. He has uploaded more than 1000 videos on YouTube, which have gained 260 million views.

What are PVS Gaming's Free Fire UID number and stats?

His in-game ID is 63725581. PVS Gaming's stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PVS Gaming has played 11444 squad games and won 2466, upholding a win rate of 21.54%. He has recorded 30628 kills, accumulating a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The YouTuber has completed 986 duo matches and pulled off 163 wins, delivering a win ratio of 16.53%. He has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.67 with 2201 frags.

The internet star has also featured in 1143 solo games and chalked up 109 Booyahs, ensuring a win percentage of 9.53%. He has notched 3583 eliminations, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Hari has found only two first-place results in 27 squad games, leading to a win rate of 7.40%. In terms of frags, he stands with 46, approximating a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The streamer has played 15 duo games and bagged 15 kills, ensuring him a kill-to-death ratio of 1.

The creator has also appeared in six solo games, earning seven eliminations for a K/D ratio of 1.17.

Note: PVS Gaming's stats will change as he participates in more games.

Rank

PVS Gaming is placed in Platinum 3 in BR-Ranked Season 25 and CS-Ranked Season 10.

Earnings

PVS Gaming's growth (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports PVS Gaming's monthly income from YouTube to be between $1.1K and $17.8K, considering the viewership. The yearly payments are projected to be in the range of $13.4K to $214.1K.

YouTube channel

Also Read Article Continues below

PVS Gaming has been actively uploading content relating to Free Fire for over three years. He has gained 20k subscribers and 4.46 million views in the previous 30 days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer