Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and best videos (2022)

Any ardent Indian Free Fire player is likely to be familiar with the name Lokesh Gamer. He is among the most subscribed Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with his current tally at 13.9 million subscribers.

The player regularly uploads challenges and videos around events, and his total view count has exceeded 1.31 billion already.

What are Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire UID number and stats?

Lokesh Gamer’s ID in Free Fire is 220528068. Readers can find his detailed lifetime and ranked stats below:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of the content creator (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has been engaged in 3441 squad matches altogether while only emerging victorious 731 times, roughly approximating a win ratio of 21.24%. He has recorded 6466 frags, adding a K/D ratio of 2.39 against his name.

He has participated in 1539 duo games and earned 153 Booyahs, equivalent to a 9.94% win rate. The YouTuber has secured 2627 kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

The internet star has scored 135 first-place results in 1330 solo matches, translating to a victory ratio of 10.15%. In terms of eliminations, he has 2723 and a kill-to-death ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

He hasn’t played any ranked matches (Image via Garena)

The battle royale ranked Season 25 started a few days back, and Lokesh has not yet participated in a ranked solo, duo, or squad match.

CS Career

The CS stats of Lokesh Gamer (Image via Garena)

The streamer has entered 1554 squad matches and has come out victorious 966 times, converting to a win ratio of 62.16%. He has raked in 8983 kills at a KDA of 1.74 and average damage of 2558 every match. The creator is placed in Silver one in the CS-Ranked season.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire stats will change as he participates in more matches.

Estimated earnings

Lokesh Gamer’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer generates between $8.2K and $131.2K in monthly revenue at the present level of viewership. The yearly estimates are in the range of $98.4K to $1.6M.

Best videos

1) LOKESH GAMER VS DYLAND PROS 1V1 CUSTOM FINAL MATCH (12.5 million views)

2) NEVER GIVE UP 🇮🇳 | OPLOKESHGAMER | Garena Free Fire (11.3 million)

3) Breaking All YouTuber iPhone 12 Pro Max & Giving Nokia Phone (11.3 million)

Note: Views have been used to determine the best videos.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been steadily uploading Free Fire videos on the channel for under three years. The oldest one was uploaded in April 2019.

Edited by Ravi Iyer