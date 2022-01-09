Kutty Gokul Free Fire ID number, stats, rank, guild, income, and best videos (January 2022)

Free Fire has managed to establish a solid following in India as well. As a result of the vast audience, players have more opportunities to create content and stream the popular title. Kutty Gokul is one of the leading Tamil Free Fire content creators.

Since starting his YouTube channel in the middle of 2019, he has accumulated an impressive number of subscribers and views. The current tally stands at 962k subscribers with 55.137 million views.

What are Kutty Gokul’s ID number and stats in Free Fire?

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID is 821845835. His stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gokul has 23k kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul has participated in 8174 squad matches and scored wins in 1902, corresponding to a win percentage of 23.26%. He has accumulated 23635 eliminations while securing a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Since the start of his journey, he has completed 1583 duo matches while outplaying the opponents 355 times, resulting in a victory ratio of 22.42%. The internet star has 4470 kills in this mode, leading to a K/D ratio of 3.64.

Kutty Gokul has featured in 1058 solo games and has recorded 97 booyahs, which translates to a win rate of 9.16%. With 2232 kills, the player maintains a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

He has not won a single match yet in Free Fire ranked season 25 (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul has entered into four ranked squad games this season but had no luck finding a win or a kill yet.

The YouTuber has also played two duo matches and has only managed to rack up two frags, securing him a K/D ratio of 1. He is yet to feature in a solo match.

Note: Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire stats will change with him participating in more games.

Guild and rank

His guild (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul is a member of the Free Fire guild Team Noway, with the guild ID 63130226. He is Diamond 1 in BR and CS ranked.

Income

Kutty Gokul's growth in last month (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by the Social Blade website, Gaming with Kutty Gokul channel is estimated to generate monthly earnings somewhere in the range of $158 - $2.5K. It is believed that the yearly revenue through the channel is approximately between $1.9K - $30.3K.

Best videos

1) Kutty Gokul Home Tour || My Very expensive house|| My Beautiful Home Vlog (1.5 million)

2) Kutty Gokul Vs Ritesh Gaming Crazy Mode 1 Vs 1 || New Fun 1vs 1 Match (1.17 million)

3) Gaming Tamizhan Vs Kutty Gokul 1 vs 1 Match || PC Vs ROG 3 Competition (1.16 million views)

Note: Only the number of views have been considered to determine the best video.

YouTube channel

The player has been consistently producing videos focused on Garena Free Fire for a few years now and has achieved tremendous success, amassing 962k subscribers. He has attained 55 million views along with 459 uploads on the channel.

In the last month alone, he gained 10k subscribers as the overall view count increased by 631.064k.

