30 best Free Fire guild names with creative symbols in 2022

The Free Fire community has a common belief that having fancy guild names with creative symbols and unique fonts will help them stand out from the crowd.

Since the regular keyboards on the devices do not feature a lot of symbols and fonts, players are compelled to resort to the internet. In turn, they are always on the lookout for the best names they can incorporate for their guild.

30 guild names for Free Fire with creative symbols and fonts

Here is the list of names that users can incorporate:

1) нυитєя вσуѕ™

2) TEAM•LᵒL

3)「777 l•Glory」

4) The々hᎬᏒᎾᎥᏟ彡

5) 亗0ＮＬＹＧ0ＤＳ亗

6) ICE★COLD

7) W H I T E 々

8) ░D░3░M░0░N░

9) ƬHE〱ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥᎾᏒツ

10) HOPE×͜×

11) ᴾᴿᴼ☆〲BOYS࿐

12) Brutal༉卂ʀᴍʏ

13) FɪɴᴀʟSᴛʀɪᴋᴇ-

14) 999+◤NOOBS★

15) 亗 C H A M P

16) x Ⱥའའ໐Ꮗ x

17) 『0』ϻᴀƑɪᴀツ☂⁴

18) メᏟᎡᏆᎷᏆƝᎪᏞメ

19) ☯BOOYAH☯

20) Ꭲhe ★ Ꭷᴜᴛʟᴀᴡ

21) -H҉A҉C҉K҉E҉R

22) Dαяк KNIGнт

23) Team 乂 DRAGO

24) ༄ᴿᴰˣ᭄BOMB࿐⁷¹

25) ꧁｟00｠｟ᴀʀᴍʏ｠꧂

26) .ＢＬＡＣＫ ＬＩＳＴ.

27) 蒙.RED々KᎾᏴᎡᎪ.

28) ⚡777+GAMERS⚡

29) ༆Ꭼvil★BEAST

30) 亗IGNITE亗

The ones listed above can be further modified by players based on their preferences. They can add more symbols or change the fonts.

A step-by-step guide to changing the name of a guild in Free Fire

Before beginning, players must note that the guild's name can only be altered by those with the 'Leader' or 'Officier' role.

Here are the steps to alter the name of the guild:

Step 1: Free Fire's 'Guild' section can be accessed by clicking on its option on the right side of the lobby screen. Next, players must tap on this icon:

This will open the 'Guild Info' box in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: A dialog box titled 'Guild Info' will pop up, in which players will need to press the option that is located beside the existing name of the guild.

Step 3: A pop-up will then appear where users must enter any of the guild names mentioned above and spend 500 diamonds to complete the process.

Note: The name of the guild should be between 3-12 characters.

