3 best Free Fire tricks for changing nickname, signature, and more

There’s a constant urge among Free Fire players to make their profiles look more appealing. Players believe that doing so will make them stand out from the crowd. As a result, individuals stay on the lookout for tricks that will help them in the process of enhancing the appearance of their profiles.

The most popular options for profile customization are invisible names and colorful signatures. However, many people are unaware of the exact steps involved in utilizing these tricks. Here’s a detailed guide on creating a custom nickname and signature in Free Fire.

Best tricks to change nickname and signature in Free Fire

1) Invisible nickname

Step 1: First, gamers must copy Unicode 3164, aka Hangul Filler, into the Notes app of their device.

Hangul Filler has to be copied by the players (Image via compart)

The same can be obtained from this website.

Step 2: Individuals next need to copy and paste the superscript letters below the U+3164 that they had previously pasted. This can be attained via Lingojam and other websites.

Paste the letters below Hangul filler (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: They can then copy all the text present in the Notes app and paste it when changing their name in Free Fire.

2) Colorful signature

Step 1: After the users are on their profiles in Free Fire, they must press the ‘Gear’ (settings) icon to open the ‘Player Info’ box.

Step 2: Players must then press on the ‘Signature’ section. Later, they can enter the hex code of the color that they want before the signature.

Paste the hex code prior to the signature in-game (Image via Free Fire)

Note: The hex codes must be entered in square brackets [ ].

Step 3: Finally, they can press ‘OK’ to change the color of their signature in Free Fire.

The hex codes can be found here.

3) Stylish nickname

This is one of the websites that players can utilize (Image via fancytextguru)

Step 1: To incorporate nicknames with various fonts and symbols, users would have to visit a website that generates such names.

A few examples are fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com and nickfinder.com.

Step 2: Once they are on such websites, they can paste the required name into the text box. Later, they will receive outputs in various fonts.

Step 3: The best option can then be chosen, and players can use it while changing their nicknames.

