Born2Kill’s Free Fire UID number, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more

Highlights and montages are extremely popular with Free Fire players worldwide, and the channels that provide such videos have seen extraordinary growth in recent years. Moez Mansouri is a Tunisian YouTuber who runs the Born2Kill channel with his brother Walid.

Born2Kill’s subscriber count now stands at 8.57 million subscribers. Although there are only 418 videos on the channel, its viewership has crossed 557 million.

What are Born2Kill’s UID and stats in Free Fire?

Born2Kill’s Free Fire UID is 320653047, and the user’s stats within the game are as below:

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Born2Kill has featured in 9334 squad matches and has raked in 1669 booyahs, roughly estimating a win percentage of 17.88%. He has knocked out 54312 opponents in these games as his K/D ratio stands at 7.09.

The Youtuber has made 3137 appearances in duo matches and turned 510 of these into wins, resulting in a win ratio of 16.25%. B2K has secured 14815 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.64.

Born2Kill has participated in 1410 solo matches and emerged victorious 173 times, which comes down to a win ratio of 12.26%. With 4650 eliminations, he has attained a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

Born2Kill's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Born2Kill has played one squad match in this battle royale ranked season but has not secured a win. He has notched two kills, which converts to a K/D ratio of 2.00.

He is yet to participate in any ranked solo or duo matches.

Note: B2K’s Free Fire stats are subject to change as he participates in more games.

Monthly income

Born2Kill's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, it is estimated that the player generates in the range of $1.8K - $28.2K per month from his primary YouTube channel, Born2Kill. The approximations for yearly revenue through the channel are $21.2K - $338.7K.

YouTube channel

Moez has been uploading Free Fire content on the Born2Kill YouTube channel for a few years now. The channel has now amassed over 8.57 million subscribers and 556 million views.

Also Read Article Continues below

The channel has gained 70k subscribers and 7.057 million views in the last month alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish