Free Fire x BTS rewards: How to get Legendary Blush Flush backpack for free

Events have been an excellent source for many players to acquire free items in Free Fire. These often consist of specific tasks, resulting in users receiving a wide range of incentives, typically cosmetics such as skins and more.

"Weekend Playtime" is a newly-launched event as part of the BTS collaboration, which provides gamers with a Legendary backpack skin and weapon royale vouchers. Individuals must complete the stated missions within the limited period they will be available.

Weekend Playtime event is now live in Free Fire

The Weekend Playtime event started in Free Fire on 9 April and, as suggested by its name, will only be available for this weekend. In this period, gamers must play a given number of matches to claim the reward.

The exact details of the number of games and rewards are as follows:

Play 5 games to receive 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires on 21 May 2022)

Play 10 matches to receive Blush Flush Backpack

Players can participate in battle royale mode and land on hot drops like Peak, Factory, and more as they will find multiple opponents. They should attempt to get a kill or two before being eliminated to complete the missions quickly.

If they do not wish to hamper their stats, they can play more clash squad and lone wolf matches, as these tend to end quicker than the regular battle royale mode.

Steps to get rewards from new event

The event will last only two days (Image via Garena)

Once users have completed the required number of matches in Free Fire to attain a particular reward, they can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Players can open the events within the game by clicking on the calendar option.

Step 2: Next, they should navigate through the Gen FF tab and select the Weekend Playtime reward.

Step 3: Lastly, gamers can click the claim button beside the corresponding item to receive it.

They can equip the backpack from the vault while they are required to use the Weapon Royale Voucher from the Luck Royale section before its expiry date.

Playing ten games over two days is by no means difficult. Additionally, the assignment is relatively simple to accomplish, even for newcomers, as it only requires them to play the games, not to win them.

Thus, players should not miss out on an exclusive BTS-themed collaboration backpack as it is not likely to make an appearance back in Free Fire again.

