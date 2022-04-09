Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Free Fire continues to have a significant place in the mobile gaming segment, with players benefiting from a large and rapidly expanding esports structure that provides enough opportunity besides the vast scope for content creation, owing to the game’s large following.

Jonty Gaming is not only a highly regarded professional gamer who has achieved a podium finish in numerous tournaments, but he is also a very accomplished YouTuber with a huge subscriber base of 2.9 million. Real name Ajay Saini, He currently represents Orangutan Elite and commands over half a million followers on Instagram.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country should avoid playing it. The images and stats utilized in this article are retrieved through the MAX version.

What is Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID?

Jonty Gaming’s ID in Free Fire is 180830489. The player boasts the following stats in the game as of 9 April 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has made 19170 appearances in the squad mode in Free Fire, racking up 6981 first place, which eventually equates to a win percentage of 36.41%. He has taken down 62506 opponents, with 12713 headshots, attributing to a K/D ratio of 5.13 and a headshot ratio of 20.34%.

The YouTuber has contested the fewest duo games out of the three options and has won 505 of the 2110 matches, obtaining a win rate of 23.93%. With a K/D ratio of 4.25 and a headshot ratio of precisely 18%, he has accumulated 6824 kills and 1228 headshots.

The professional player has 4836 solo matches to his name and chalked up 700 victories, translating to a 14.47% win ratio. He has bagged 14485 eliminations and pulled off 3650 headshots, attributing to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.50, while the headshot percentage stands at 25.20%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The streamer has contested 166 ranked squad games and has a win tally of 53 at a 31.92% win rate. He has scored 722 kills, landing 276 headshots in the process at a K/D ratio of 6.39 and a headshot rate of 38.23%.

This season, the internet star has a single Booyah in seven duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 14.28%. He has registered 32 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.33. He has 21 headshots, sustaining a headshot percentage of 65.63%.

Besides these two, the content creator has participated in two solo matches but has not found an elimination or a win.

Note: Jonty Gaming’s stats are subject to change.

YouTube earnings

Earnings of Jonty Gaming as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade states that Ajay earns about $76 to $1.2K every month through his YouTube channel. The website also reports the estimated yearly earnings to be between $918 and $14.7K.

YouTube channel

Ajay started the YouTube channel in late 2018 and now uploads gameplay videos, tips and tricks, vlogs, and more. He is a few videos shy of 400 uploads, which have gained him 195 million views altogether.

Even though his last video came out on 9 January, he has posted 305.858k views in the previous 30 days.

