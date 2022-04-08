Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, K/D ratio, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Free Fire has established a strong foothold in the Indian subcontinent, with millions actively consuming content related to the game. The large viewership has enabled players to pursue a successful career in streaming and content creation in several regional languages.

Gaming with Kutty Gokul is a prominent YouTube channel where gamers can find Free Fire content in Tamil. The channel has a total of 1.02 million subscribers.

Note: Players from India should refrain from playing Free Fire due to the government-imposed ban. The images and stats used in the article are retrieved from the MAX version.

What is Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID and stats?

Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID is 821845835. His stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul has featured in 8197 squad games and walked away with 1906 victories, amounting to a win rate of 23.25%. He has taken down 23707 opponents and recorded 8472 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.77 and a headshot rate of 35.74%.

He has made 1602 appearances in the duo mode and clinched 360 victories for a win rate of 22.47%. Kutty Gokul has eliminated 4554 opponents and landed 1528 headshots, maintaining a 3.67 K/D ratio and a 33.55% headshot rate.

The content creator has played 1061 solo matches and collected just 97 Booyahs, resulting in a 9.14% win rate. He has a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot rate of 40.23%, with 2237 kills and 900 headshots to his credit.

Ranked stats

Kutty Gokul's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul competed in six squad games while securing 20 kills and nine headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.33 and a 45% headshot rate.

He has played six duo matches but failed to register a win. The YouTuber has three frags with a K/D ratio of 0.50 while securing only a single headshot for a ratio of 3.33%.

Finally, Kutty Gokul has contested in two ranked duo games as well, accumulating three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.50.He has secured one headshot with a 33.33% headshot rate.

Note: Kutty Gokul's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly earnings

Kutty Gokul's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Kutty Gokul's monthly income ranges between $42 and $664. Additionally, the website estimates that the gamer makes between $498 and $8K from their YouTube channel in a year.

YouTube channel

Kutty Gokul started uploading Free Fire content in Tamil in May 2019 and surpassed the one million subscriber mark in February 2022. He has uploaded a total of 470 videos that have accumulated 60 million views.

Although he has not uploaded a single video since 8 March, he has gained 116k views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish