Raistar's Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, K/D ratio, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Several Free Fire content creators have ascended to fame in recent years, mainly due to the game's vast fanbase, which regularly consumes a large amount of content.

Raistar is one of the finest players on the Indian server, and he has built a reputation for himself by posting thrilling gameplay videos on YouTube that have gained widespread attention. His channel has already attained 6.7 million subscribers, growing every month. He plays on both emulator and mobile.

What is Raistar’s ID number in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250, and listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Raistar in the game (Image via Garena)

Raistar has featured in 16528 squad games and has 2760 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 16.69%. He has accumulated 54382 kills with 26050 headshots, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 3.95 and a headshot rate of 47.90%.

In the duo mode, the player has made 4497 appearances and has emerged on top on 706 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 15.69%. With 14379 frags and 5262 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot rate of 36.60%.

Finally, the YouTuber has participated in 3548 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 401 of them, equating to a win ratio of 11.30%. In the process, he has 10776 kills, out of which there are 4686 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot rate of 43.49%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of the content creator (Image via Garena)

Raistar is yet to play a ranked game in Free Fire’s current ranked season.

CS Career

Stats in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

When looking at the Clash Squad mode of the game, Raistar has competed in 3448 matches and has 1827 wins, converting to a win percentage of 52.99%. He has 25846 kills at a KDA of 1.80. Additionally, he has notched 17857 headshots for a rate of 69.09%.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version.

Monthly income

Here are Raistar's earnings from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Raistar’s monthly income through the YouTube channel to be around $1.1K - $17.4K, while the yearly totals are between $13K - $208.2K.

YouTube

Raistar has only uploaded a handful of videos to the YouTube channel since late 2019 but already boasts a massive following. The player has uploaded only over 30 videos, but these have collectively surpassed 154 million views.

Even in the previous month, while he has uploaded only a single video, his subscriber count has increased by 90k, and video views have surged by 4.338 million.

