Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, Discord, K/D ratio, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Several famous Free Fire content makers have risen to prominence in the previous few years. This has been bolstered further by the growth of the game's audience. Rohit Dhotre Patil is a successful YouTuber from Maharashtra, and in a short period, he has amassed 1.33 million subscribers.

The player is known in the community for his high-level ID and incredible gameplay videos. Here's a look at his stats and other details.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers must not install the game. The stats used in this article are retrieved from the MAX version.

What is Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID?

Daddy Calling's ID in Free Fire is 194095234. The user holds the following stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Daddy Calling boasts 17563 matches and has racked up 5282 victories, roughly equalling a win ratio of 30.04%. He has bagged 52445 frags while registering 10092 headshots for a kill-to-death ratio of 4.27 and a headshot percentage of 19.24%.

He has 1685 duo matches to his credit and has 338 first-place finishes, accumulating a win ratio of 20.05%. With 4206 eliminations and 958 headshots, the content creator has retained a K/D ratio of 3.12 and a headshot percentage of 22.78%.

He has made 1659 appearances in solo matches and secured 558 kills for a win percentage of 33.63%. Rohit has taken down 6174 foes, and 1474 of these are with headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.61, while his headshot percentage stands at 23.87%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 342 ranked squad matches in Free Fire and outperformed the opposition in 153 instances, corresponding to a win ratio of 44.73%. He has registered 1852 kills and recorded 510 headshots, providing him with a K/D ratio of 9.80 and a headshot ratio of 27.54%.

The streamer has featured in two duo matches and has scored three frags at a K/D ratio of 1.50. He earned one headshot in these games at a 33.33% ratio.

Monthly income and Discord

Monthly income details of Daddy Calling (Image via Social Blade)

Daddy Calling receives a decent number of views on the channel, and as per Social Blade, his estimated monthly earnings from YouTube at current viewership are $1.3K and $20.6K.

Interested readers can click on this link to join his Discord server.

Youtube channel

Daddy Calling started his current YouTube channel in April 2021 and has gained a massive subscriber count in about a year. The internet star has regular content related to Free Fire, with more than 230 uploads, while the view count stands at 86+ million views.

Even in the last month, he has reported massive growth with a rise of 50k in subscribers and a 5.174 million increase in the view counter.

