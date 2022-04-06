Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, Discord, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Bharat, also known as Badge 99 among Indian Free Fire players, is a hugely successful YouTuber who uploads a wide variety of game-related videos on his channel. Fans love his commentary, and his incredible gameplay is nothing short of spectacular.

In recent years, the famous figure has racked up insane numbers, with 8.82 million subscribers and 1.1 billion views to his name.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version.

What is Badge99’s Free Fire ID number?

Badge99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081, and listed below are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has competed in 8903 squad matches and has accumulated 1532 victories, resulting in a win rate of 17.20%. He has notched 24708 kills with 7802 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.35 and a headshot rate of 31.58%.

Coming into the duo mode, he has 187 first-place finishes in 2010 appearances, leading to a win rate of 9.30%. With 4350 frags and 1105 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.39 and a headshot rate of 25.40%.

The content creator has remained unbeaten in 84 out of 1151 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 7.29%. He has secured 2848 kills and 840 headshots in the process, equating to a K/D ratio of 2.67 and a headshot rate of 29.49%.

Ranked stats

Badge 99's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has featured in four squad games in the ongoing ranked season of the BR mode, killing four enemies with a K/D ratio of 1.00. He has secured one headshot, upholding a headshot percentage of 25.00%.

Apart from this, the Free Fire YouTuber is yet to feature in any other modes.

Badge 99’s YouTube earnings and Discord

Badge 99's income (Image Social Blade)

Badge 99’s monthly and yearly income from his primary channel is between $6.9K - $110.3K and $82.7K - $1.3 million. respectively.

Fans can join his Discord server using this link.

YouTube channel

As a result of his original content centered on the battle royale game, Badge 99 has amassed a large following in India. He has regularly posted videos to his YouTube account over the past few years, and his channel currently has 462 uploads.

He has gained 90 thousand subscribers and 27.569 million views in the last 30 days, as per Social Blade.

