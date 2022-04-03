Best BGMI setup and sensitivity for gyro users to hit headshots easily

BGMI is one of the top names on the list of the best battle royale games available for mobiles. The title offers users an intense, action-packed, HD graphics-quality gaming experience, thus gaining millions of downloads on leading app stores.

Players can customize lots of in-game settings to tweak the game as per their preferences. Sensitivity settings and control setup are some of the most customized settings, as they are helpful to those looking to improve their gameplay.

There are options to change the Camera, ADS, and Gyroscope sensitivity settings for gamers to adjust the device comfort for better aim and more headshots.

With the control setup, BGMI players can change the positions of various buttons like shoot, crouch, and jump for better grip and better headshot accuracy.

BGMI setup and sensitivity for gyro users to get easy headshots

Camera sensitivity settings

The camera sensitivity settings help users adjust the sensitivity of the camera angles. These values play a crucial role in improving the hip fire of non-gyro gamers and their reaction timing in BGMI.

Here are the most preferred camera sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

The ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity settings come into play when players use the scope-on mode. These values are helpful in aim tracing and controlling the recoil of different scopes.

Users can copy the following ADS sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

Gyroscope sensitivity settings can be difficult to master (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope sensitivity settings play an essential role in improving players' overall aim and gameplay in BGMI. These values work with gamers tilting their devices and using the inbuilt gyroscope sensor to aim and control recoil.

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 170-250%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%

6x Scope: 80-130%

8x Scope: 70-110%

ADS gyroscope sensitivity settings

ADS gyroscope sensitivity settings are an extension of the gyroscope sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

The ADS gyroscope settings work the same as the gyroscope sensitivity settings. They are activated when users simultaneously use the gyroscope and shoot button in.

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 250-350%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

Best combined BGMI setup for more headshots

Players are advised to use the same control setup regularly. It takes a lot of time to develop muscle memory for a new one, which can ruin their aim and reflexes.

Users can shift from the two-thumb setup to the three-finger claw or four-finger claw setup for better gameplay. To improve headshot accuracy, gamers can try playing TDM mode with aim assist off settings and practice on the training grounds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer