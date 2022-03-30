BGMI ID name style guide: How to generate unique IGN and clan names in 2022

BGMI is one of the most famous battle royale titles across the country, with an impressive 4.4 rating on the Google Play Store and millions of downloads. It offers a fantastic survival royale experience with its intense dynamics.

Players get the option to customize a lot of things in the game to make the experience even more friendly. One of the most beloved customizations in Battlegrounds Mobile India is to change the in-game character's name. Gamers can use eye-catching texts and special symbols to make their profiles look cooler.

Guide to generating unique IGN and clan names in BGMI

Users looking to change their IGNs or clan names in BGMI can use online websites that offer services like nickname generators. They can use this site to get eye-catching IGNs and clan names for their profiles.

NickFinder:

NickFinder is one of the most widely used websites by Battlegrounds Mobile India players to get significant names for themselves. It has various options, like an incredible text generator and fancy text symbols where users can add special characters or symbols to their IGNs.

It will help the name stand out in the friend list of others and on the leaderboards. Gamers can also get cool clan names from the website's 'Combine Two Names' section, where they can add two names to create a unique one.

Guide to change IGN in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Gamers can open Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices. They should go to the shop to purchase a rename card unless they already own a rename card. Uses may head to the inventory section once the rename card is purchased to access it. They must click on the rename card to get the dialog box to change the name in BGMI. Players need to paste their created name from the website in the box. They have to click on the confirm button to change their name in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Users also have the option to change their clan name in-game. They can purchase a clan rename card from the clan shop and use it in the same method the rename name card is used.

Edited by Ravi Iyer