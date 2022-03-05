How to get free emotes in BGMI in March 2022

BGMI is one of the top names for choosing a battle royale game. Ultra HD quality graphics and a real-life-inspired weapon arsenal are its best features.

Gamers can unlock various in-game elements to get an overwhelming survival gaming experience. The title offers colorful weapon skins, outfits, vehicle skins, and emotes.

Emotes are considered to be a fun and interactive element of the game. Players can get these emotes from both paid and free methods. This article discusses easy ways to get free emotes in BGMI in March 2022.

Get free emotes in BGMI in March 2022

1) Royale Pass

Free emotes in Royale Pass (Image via Krafton)

The first tip to get free emotes in BGMI is from the Royale Pass. The developers have included a free emote for all players in the game. Players can get the emote upon reaching rank 15 in the RP.

To reach the required RP rank, players must complete specific RP missions. It will increase their RP rank and reward them with the free emote. In the current RP season, players can get the Show Off emote in which the character does a funny action with its hairstyle.

2) Mythic clothes from crates

Emotes from mythic outfits (Image via Krafton)

The second trick to get free emotes in Battlegrounds Mobile India is with the help of mythic outfits, which are available in crates. There are three different crates available to players: premium, classic and supply crate.

Players can open these crates to get free mythic outfits with exclusive emotes. It is also a convenient way to get a permanent outfit along with a free emote.

3) Characters

Emotes from characters (Image via Krafton)

BGMI also offers five different characters who have special emotes. Players can get these characters for free with the help of character vouchers.

These emotes have unique emotes that can be redeemed via character shards and premium character shards. Players can also get free character crates by fully upgrading their characters.

Here are the different characters available in the Battlegrounds Mobile India title:

Victor: Free

Sara: 600UC/600 Character Vouchers

Carlo: 1200 UC/ 1200 Character Vouchers

Andy: 1200 UC/1200 Character Vouchers

Anna: 600 UC/ 600 Character Vouchers

Which mobile games do you play the most? Tell us by participating in a short survey here!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar