Rarest BGMI skins like M416 Glacier in March 2022

BGMI is a leading name among battle royale titles, offering top-notch graphics with a flurry of interesting in-game customizations. Players can change their control layout, sensitivity settings, and much more.

The game also has lots of skins for different weapons, and the M416 Glacier is one of the most desired weapon skins.

Some BGMI skins are rarer than others

5) Wanderer M416

Wanderer is another rare, upgradable M416 weapon skin. It is brown in color with an impressive result emote. Users can upgrade this item to seven levels, which will unlock the finish feed, finish effect, and loot crate.

This skin is also an excellent alternative for gamers who don't own the M416 Galcier skin.

4) Blood and Bones M16A4

Blood and Bones M16A4 is one of the best M16A4 skins in the game. The blood-red theme with bones covering the cosmetic makes it one of the most dynamic skins.

It also has the special On Hit effect in which small bones come out of the enemy. The skin was available in previous updates of the title.

3) AKM Hellfire

AKM Hellfire is one of the most sought-after weapon skins in BGMI, coming with a pre-equipped finish feed and loot crate. Gamers are not required to upgrade it to unlock these special perks.

They are eagerly waiting for the skin to make a comeback in the title.

2) PMGC Scar-L

The PMGC Scar-L is also a great weapon skin choice in BGMI. It has a similar 'On-Hit' effect to the one available on the M416 Glacier skin.

The skin was available in the PMGC crate section in previous updates. It has no upgrade level and no customized finish feed. Users were able to unlock the skin from crates with the help of UC.

1) M416 Fool

Fools M416 is one of the rarest weapon skins in-game, with one of the coolest-looking loot crates and finishes feed. Players can unlock an animated joker tongue coming out of the weapon upon upgrading it to level 6.

It has seven upgrade levels and is coming soon. The skin becomes mythic upon upgrading to the maximum level.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

