Best BGMI sensitivity settings for 4 GB RAM Android devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offers customizable sensitivity settings for its users. Players can enhance their aim, movement speed, and recoil control by changing these sensitivity settings. Sensitivity settings play an important role in making a player's aim better and more accurate. Players can also use gyroscope sensitivity settings to get better at reflex shots and quick spray transfers.

In this article, we have discussed the best sensitivity settings for 4GB RAM Android devices for BGMI.

BGMI sensitivity settings for 4 GB RAM devices

Camera sensitivity settings

BGMI Camera sensitivity settings for 4GB RAM Android devices (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity settings help players adjust the speed of their camera movement on the screen. These sensitivity settings can be tweaked to get better at crosshair placement and accuracy.

Here are the best camera sensitivity settings for players to use on 4GB RAM Android devices:

TPP/FPP No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

BGMI ADS sensitivity settings for 4GB RAM Android devices (Image via Krafton)

ADS sensitivity settings work when players use their scope-on mode to spot or shoot enemy players with their weapons. These sensitivity settings alter the sensitivities of different scopes and help players control recoil by swiping down on the screen.

Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings that players can use on 4GB RAM Android devices:

TPP/FPP No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

BGMI Gyroscope sensitivity settings for 4GB RAM Android devices (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope sensitivity settings can be enabled by switching to the always-on gyroscope from the settings menu. These sensitivity settings can be tweaked to improve a player's aim, crosshair placement, and recoil control. Players can use the discussed gyroscope sensitivity settings on any 4GB RAM Android device:

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 170-250%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%

6x Scope: 80-130%

8x Scope: 70-110%

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

BGMI ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings for 4GB RAM Android devices (Image via Krafton)

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings work the same as gyroscope sensitivity settings. The only difference is that they get activated only when the player is shooting in the game.

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 250-350%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's views. Players are advised to the first practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar