Top 50 stylish BGMI names with creative symbols

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has lots of customizations available for players. One can make changes to their avatar, frame, and profile picture. Coupled with that, they can modify their name as per preference. The game also offers players the choice of adding various symbols and fonts to their names.

Some of these stylish fonts are not available on one's inbuilt keyboard on their smartphone. This article discusses the top 50 stylish names combined with creative symbols that players can use in BGMI.

Players are spoilt for choice with these top 50 BGMI names

Here is a list of the top 50 stylish names with creative symbols for players to use in BGMI. They can pick one and paste it while changing their name or creating a new profile.

R̷e̷s̷u̷r̷r̷e̷c̷t̷ 尺丨丂乇 DΣƧƬIПY LoN3 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 Mσσɳɾιʂҽ 𝓓𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻 ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 Wrê¢kågê D҉e҉adH҉un҉t҉er 🅷🅴🅰🅳🅷🆄🅽🆃🅴🆁 GΉӨƧƬiΣ لօʂհ кιℓℓєя ₳₥₥Ø F3ΛЯ ĐàRkÇlöwn• ☬⋆ТᎻᎬ༒ᏦᎥᏁᏳ⋆☬ ✿ • Q U E E N✿ᴳᴵᴿᴸ࿐ ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐ Sᴋ᭄Sᴀʙɪʀᴮᴼˢˢ Aɴᴋᴜsʜ ᶠᶠ OPㅤㅤVICENZO√ ★彡[ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ]彡★ ☬ᶜᴿᴬᶻᵞkíllєr☬ Ｓㄚ 么 乙 ツ J𐍉ŇαthαŇ 𝓑𝓻𝓸𝓴𝓮𝓷 𝓗𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓽♡ ░B░O░S░S░ ZGӨd FNC • ScoùtOP 𝒵𝑔𝑜𝒹 ℒ𝑒𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒹 ✰Mortⱥℓ✰ ༺Vi℘er༻ ๖ۣۜℜegสℓtos♦️ 𝙹 𝚘 𝚗 𝚗 𝚢 Jøøñy Fëmly Yสᴍℝสj Awm▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一Yamraj ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿Shivam←࿐ J҉O҉K҉E҉R҉ 複| ᴋʏᴀᴍɪツ ×͜×ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 ๖ۣۜ⋊ıllǝɹ ◥དRUSHI༒₭ÏḼḼ℥℟ ᴷⁱˡˡᵉʳǤØĐ Ƀ͢Ƀ㉺ ͜͡ℳศฏเสﾂ ᴷⁱˡˡᵉʳᴀʙʜᴀʏ࿐ мαƒια ◤ᴅᴀʀᴋᴊᴀʏ◢

Guide to changing the name in BGMI

BGMI offers the option to change the name of one's in-game character. Players can also add lots of stylish alphabets and symbols to their names to make them stand out from others.

Here is a step by step guide on how to change one's name in BGMI:

Open Battlegrounds Mobile India on your smartphone. Players who have created a new profile will get the option to change their name during the account registration process. Those who already have an account in the game will have to buy a rename card from the shop. To purchase a rename card, players can head to Shop>Treasure. A rename card costs 180 UC in BGMI. After that, players can head to their inventory to access the rename card. Upon tapping on the rename card, a new dialog box with the option to change your name will appear. Players can choose any name from the discussed list and click on the OK button.

Players can also visit Nickfinder and Appamatix to create their names with stylish symbols.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul