Best PUBG Mobile & BGMI sensitivity settings for headshots and spraying

PUBG Mobile and BGMI are the most popular battle royale titles by Krafton. Both titles offer the same high-graphic settings as 4K as well as various FPS opinions. Players can make changes to most in-game settings like graphics, control, and sensitivity settings.

Most players keep changing their sensitivity settings to get the perfect set of sensitivities. This article will help players resolve their problem of not getting the best possible sensitivity settings for headshots and spraying in BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile & BGMI: Best sensitivity settings to hit more headshots and spray effectively

Camera sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile & BGMI camera sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity settings help players control their camera movement speed. Players can increase or decrease their swiping speed on the screen with these sensitivity settings. Here are the best camera sensitivity settings for more headshots and spray transfers in BGMI and PUBG Mobile:

TPP/FPP No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile & BGMI ADS sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

ADS sensitivity settings help players to change the sensitivities of their scope-on mode. Players can improve their reflexes by making the necessary changes to these sensitivity settings. A good set of ADS sensitivity settings will help players attain more headshots and recoil control in BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

TPP/FPP No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile and BGMI gyro sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope sensitivity settings help players to control recoil and move their aim by tilting their device. These sensitivity settings help players better trace the enemy player's movement and increase their F/D ratio. Players can improve their crosshair placement and headshot accuracy with these sensitivity settings.

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 170-250%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%

6x Scope: 80-130%

8x Scope: 70-110%

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile and BGMI ADS gyro sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings come into play when the player uses the shot button while tilting his device. Here are the best ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings to use in BGMI and PUBG Mobile:

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 250-350%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's views. Players should first practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar