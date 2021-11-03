Top 5 rarest BGMI gun skins like The Fool M416

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has lots of upgradable weapon skins. These skins come with unique finish feeds, customized loot crates, and other features. Players are always eyeing to unlock these skins.

These are the top five rarest skins like the Fool M416 in BGMI.

Top 5 rarest gun skins to get in BGMI that are similar to The Fool M416

5) Desert Fossil AKM:

Desert Fossil AKM in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Desert Fossil AKM is one of the rarest upgradable weapon skins for AKM. Most players use AKM assault rifles as their primary close-range weapon due to its lethal damage per hit.

The skin has a wooden frame with a dragon fossil imprinted on it. The extra brown wood covering on its muzzle and magazine makes it look even more intense.

4) Mauve Avenger AWM:

Mauve Avenger AWM in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Mauve Avenger AWM is one of the rarest AWM skins in the game. It has an immersive neon effect and a glowing loot crate that looks very soothing. The skin has seven upgrade levels in the game.

3) Call of the Wild M416

Call of the Wild M416 in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Call of the Wild M416 is one of the best-looking M416 skins in BGMI. The skin is based on the tribal jungle theme and has lots of colorful ornaments and jewelry embedded in it. The loot crate of the skin looks very eye-catching too.

2) Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L

Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L is another rare weapon skin like the Fool M416. Players get a customized finish feed and an impressive loot crate by upgrading it to the maximum level. The skin was available during a lucky spin event for players in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

1) M416 Glacier

M416 Glacier in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The M416 Glacier is one of the most sought-after weapon skins in BGMI. Players can unlock the skin from the classic crate section of the game.

The icy on-hit effect of the weapon is the most attractive part of the skin. Players need to upgrade the gun skin up to level 5 to unlock the effect.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha