5 best BGMI & PUBG Mobile gun skins fans would love to see in PUBG New State

PUBG Mobile and BGMI are the two most popular titles released by Krafton. A new title named PUBG New State has been announced by the developers with better features and elements. The title will feature Global Illumination Technology, which will help the game attain the best quality graphics on a mobile device.

However, the core battle royale experience in all the games will remain the same. Players will get a new map called TRIO as well as Erangel in the upcoming PUBG New State title. With this announcement, many players have high hopes that most of the gun skins available in BGMI and PUBG Mobile will also feature in the upcoming game.

This article discusses the five best BGMI and PUBG Mobile gun skins fans would love to see in PUBG New State.

Best BGMI & PUBG Mobile gun skins fans would love to see in PUBG New State

5) Godzilla AWM:

Godzilla AWM in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

The Godzilla AWM has become one of the most popular weapon skins in BGMI and PUBG Mobile with its glowing muzzle effect. The weapon has seven upgrade levels. Players are also eagerly waiting to get a similar skin for the AWM sniper rifle in the PUBG New State title.

4) Hellfire AKM:

Hellfire AKM in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

Hellfire AKM is considered one of the best AKM skins in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. The weapon skin doesn't require any upgrade as it has its loot crate and finish feed. It is also one of the unique AKM skins released by Krafton developers. It is a legendary skin and is owned by quite a few players in the game.

3) Golden Trigger M416:

Golden Trigger M416 in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

The Golden Trigger M416 is one of the rarest skins in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. This particular skin is owned by very few players in the community. The skin provides a royal look to the iconic weapon and would definitely look great if it were to be featured in the PUBG New State title.

2) Orange AKM:

Orange AKM skin in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

The Orange AKM skin is one of the most sought-after AKM skins in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Most players are expecting to see the skin in the PUBG New State game. The skin has a fully rugged orange body and an impressive iron sight.

1) M416 Glacier:

M416 Glacier in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

M416 Glacier is definitely the fan-favorite weapon skin in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. It is an upgradable weapon skin and has a frozen icy appearance. The gun is rated in the first position due to its iconic On-Hit Effect. This particular effect allows the user to see a snowy glowing animation upon shooting an enemy player.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

