5 rarest BGMI & PUBG Mobile gun skins like M416 Glacier

BGMI and PUBG Mobile are leading names in the battle royale gaming industry. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the regional version of the latter, specially developed for Indian players.

As is well-known, PUBG Mobile targets the global gaming audience. However, both titles offer the same graphics and elements, including gun skins and other cosmetics. For example, the M416 glacier is one of the most beloved weapons skins in these games.

However, not all skins are easy to acquire, with some needing more work than others.

Rarest BGMI & PUBG Mobile gun skins similar to M416 Glacier

5) Enigmatic Hunter DP28

The Enigmatic Hunter DP28 weapon skin (Image via Krafton)

The DP28 only has a few upgradable weapon skins in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. The Enigmatic Hunter DP28 is the rarest of these options and is similar to the M416 Glacier.

There are only five upgrade levels to the Enigmatic Hunter DP28. Its finish feed message looks amazing, and this weapon skin is expected to come back soon in lucky spins.

4) The Seven Seas M24

The Seven Seas M24 gun skin (Image via Krafton)

The M24 is a bolt action sniper rifle in BGMI and PUBG Mobile and is one of the most widely used options. Meanwhile, the Seven Seas M24 is one of the rarest gun skins for this firearm.

It also has five upgrade levels and doesn't have any special loot crate. The final form of the skin looks astonishing in silver-brown color, though it has fewer chances of making a comeback in lucky spins and crates.

3) Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L

The Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L weapon skin (Image via Krafton)

The third skin on the list of rarest gun skins like M416 Glacier is the Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L. It is one of the best-looking upgradable weapon skins.

Upon upgrading this cosmetic to level 5, players get a great result: an emote. The loot crate, finish message, and final form of this gun skin look very eye-catching.

2) Blood and Bones M16A4

The Blood and Bones M16A4 weapon skin (Image via Krafton)

The Blood and Bones M16A4 is considered one of the legendary weapon skins in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. It is the only cosmetic besides the M416 Galcier with an On-Hit Effect.

The effect gets unlocked by upgrading the gun skin to level 5. Its loot crate is also animated, with a skeleton's hand waving from it.

1) The Fool M416

The Fool M416 weapon skin (Image via Krafton)

The Fool M416 is the most popular and rarest gun skin like the M416 Glacier. Its specialty is the 6 Fool's Surprise element, which gets unlocked on level 6.

Also Read

By upgrading the weapon skin to level 7, the gun converts into a mythic weapon. It is a good choice for players who want an upgradable skin but cannot get their hands on the M416 Glacier.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer