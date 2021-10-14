How to get BGMI UC at discount from Codashop in October 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the leading names in the battle royale genre. There are HD-quality graphics, 3D sound effects, real-life inspired weapons, and many exciting dynamics.

Players can purchase an in-game currency called UC to unlock various items. These items can include Elite Royale Pass, outfits, upgradable weapon skins, and much more. Players can purchase UC from the in-game UC store or the Codashop website.

BGMI UC at a discount from Codashop

BGMI UC at a discount from Codashop (Image via codashop.com)

Codashop is one of the leading websites that offer various in-game currencies for a variety of games. Players who play BGMI can also purchase UC (Unknown Cash) from the Codashop website.

Users can purchase from payment options like PayTM, UPI, VISA, Mobikwik, Net Banking, Freecharge, and PayZapp. Codashop is offering a cashback of ₹750 per player on using the Mobikwik payment method. Players can add any amount of UC to their account with a Mobikwick wallet to avail of the offer.

Here is a step by step guide on how to get a discount on BGMI UC from Codashop:

1) Go to any browser and search for the Codashop website.

2) After that, open the Codashop website and search for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

3) Tap on the BGMI icon and fill out your details.

4) Players will need to add their BGMI character ID.

5) Select the amount of UC you want to purchase:

60 UC (₹75)

300+25 UC (₹380)

600+60 UC (₹750)

1500+300 UC (₹1900)

3000+850 UC (₹3800)

6000+2100 UC (₹7500)

6) Choose your payment option as Mobikwik to get an additional cashback of ₹750.

BGMI UC at a discount on Codashop with Mobikwik (Image via codashop.com)

7) Enter your email address and click on the confirm button.

8) Add/link your Mobikwik account and add the offer code 'MBK750.'

9) The cashback will be credited to the player's Mobikwik account within 24 hours.

After the process is completed, players are recommended to restart the game to receive the UC.

