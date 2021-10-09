5 best BGMI drop locations on Vikendi map to get great loot and zone advantage

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the best battle royale titles for players who want an exclusive survival experience. Developers have re-launched the much-loved Vikendi map in the game. Players can equip some of the exclusive weapons and vehicles, like G36C, Zima, and Snowbike.

In this article, we discuss the five best BGMI drop locations on the Vikendi map to obtain great loot and zone advantage.

Best drop locations on Vikendi map for loot and zone advantage in BGMI

5) Villa

Villa is located in the center of the map and is one of the most preferred hot drops in Vikendi. Players can get high-quality loot as well as vehicles to enter safe compounds. The only disadvantage of landing in Villa is having up to 4-5 other squads landing here too. Players who rank pushing or improving their F/D ratio have to play with better strategies.

4) Castle

Castle in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Castle is another great location to land on in Vikendi and get a good loot and zone advantage. It is one of the most fortified places on the map and only has three bridges to get to the location. Players can land here to get the loot, clear out their opponents, and secure the three passages to keep enemy players out of the location.

3) Dino Park

Dino Park in Vikendi (Image via Reddit)

The third location to get a good loot and zone advantage on the Vikendi map is Dino Park. If the zone shifts toward the downside of the map, Dino Park is one of the best places to hold. Players can defeat enemy players in their rotation from the location. Dino Park holds enough loot for a squad in its nearby compounds.

2) Podvosto

Podvosto in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Podvsoto is one of the densest cities on the Vikendi map. It holds high-quality loot and offers a great zone advantage to players in most matches. It is also located on the middle side of the map and has more chances of the zone getting shifted towards it. It offers the player more chances of winning the match with a good number of kills.

1) Cosmodrome

Cosmodrome in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Cosmodrome is one of the biggest towns, with plenty of loot available for players. The location has various tactical spots to hold and wipe out enemy players. There are various towers to keep an eye on the enemy's movement and ambush them. Players can also go into the secret tunnels in the Cosmodrome to increase the chances of their survival rate.

