Battlegrounds Mobile India squad tactics: How to eliminate squads in BGMI

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players can join the game either as solos, duos, or squads. Players also have the freedom to play solo vs duos or solos vs squad.

Squad fights are different from ordinary 1v1 encounters. Eliminating the whole squad in Battlegrounds Mobile India is an exciting and wondrous feat for players. But it also requires that players follow tactics and strategies. Battlegrounds Mobile India is a fast-paced game where players need to be decisive but also one step ahead of the curve.

This article will focus on tactics players can use to eliminate squads in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Strategies to eliminate squads in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Have a plan

In a squad vs squad situation, players should always have some kind of approach or plan to take down the enemy. Rushing blindly into the other squad can be disastrous and can lead to a total wipe-out.

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, having a plan in place will give players an advantage over the other squad. Players should also know when to take a fight and when not to.

Sticking together

The second thing that players need to keep in mind is if they are playing in a squad sticking together is essential. Players should not engage in fights alone until they are confident about their gameplay and can surely win the fight. Sticking together will likewise ensure that the player's teammates will cover fire or will be able to revive if they go down.

Use positional advantage

In a game like Battlegrounds Mobile India, players need to use different positions to their advantage. This will assist players in eliminating the enemy squad.

Good game sense develops as players gain experience and, experience, in turn, comes from putting hours into the game. When to attack, interpreting the enemy's next move is all part of the game sense. Using the high ground or the zone will help players in eliminating other squads.

Weapons

Weapons play a significant role in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players need to know which guns they are comfortable with and what best works in squad vs squad scenarios. Mastering a weapon comes with time, and players should go with those weapons with which they are comfortable.

Use grenades

Grenades are also vital when engaging with a squad in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players should carry ample smoke and frag grenades with them as it helps in squad fights.

If a squad is in a building, players can throw frag grenades to get some kills or compel them to make a move. Likewise, smoke grenades come in handy if players want to rush in on a squad or rotate around.

