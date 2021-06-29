Top 5 hot-drop locations in BGMI's Sanhok map

The beta of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has brought back the good old Sanhok map. It is the smallest map in the game, which makes the gameplay more fast-paced.

The map has a rainforest theme and provides plenty of hiding spots, even in open areas. Since it is one of the smaller maps in Battlegrounds Mobile India, players will need to approach the game differently.

The map has numerous locations for those looking to hot-drop and stack up kills at the beginning of the game. This article focuses on the five best hot-drop places on BGMI's Sanhok map.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Most useful hot-drop spots BGMI's Sanhok

5) Bootcamp

Bootcamp is one of the most famous places in BGMI when it comes to hot drops. Players can acquire valuable loot very efficiently while also taking cover in various spots.

This place sees a lot of action as gamers regularly drop in and engaging in gunfights. Landing on the main building of Bootcamp can be advantageous as it gives them an unobstructed view of all the houses in the area.

4) Paradise Resort

Sanhok is home to some well-designed locations in BGMI. Paradise Resort, located on the northeast corner of the map, is one of them. But its beauty also draws a lot of visitors, making it another hot-drop zone.

Players can find a decent amount of loot upon landing in this area. The most traditional landing place is the stairs or the house, and they can even get the height advantage by climbing onto the terraces.

3) Ruins

Ruins in BGMI is an excellent spot for players looking to indulge in close-range combat. It possesses three floors and a basement, and there is great loot for players.

If they want quick loot, the main building of Ruins is the go-to place. Upon landing, fights are sure to happen as guns are easy to find here.

2) Docks

Another great hot drop location in Sanhok is Docks (Image via Techmash)

Another place where players prefer to drop into is the Docks. Located on the southeast corner of the map, the Docks comprise some containers and two cargo ships filled with weapons and loot.

The warehouses present on the edge of the docks can provide good loot and a complete view of the area.

1) Pai Nan

Pai Nan is in the southwest side of Sanhok (Image via Game Reactor)

The best drop location, in many players' opinion, is Pai Nan. It is on the southwest side of Sanhok. The small town is divided into two halves by a river and is connected by two bridges.

The houses provide good cover as well as adequate loot for players. This is another reason why many players choose to drop into this location.

If you like our BGMI coverage, please follow our Instagram account. Check our page here!

