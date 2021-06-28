5 best guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for beginners

The Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) beta version is now available on the Google Play Store. Like any other shooting-based game out there, Battlegrounds Mobile India also features a variety of guns that players can choose from.

Although the guns haven't changed much, and they are more or less the same, gamers who are playing it for the first time might need assistance in choosing which guns to keep in their arsenal. This article will focus on the five best guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India for beginners.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which are the top guns for beginners in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

1) M416

Players who are just starting the game would love the M416 assault rifle. It is a versatile weapon that will come in handy no matter what the situation is in the game. This gun uses 5.56 mm ammo, and players can also convert a 6x scope into 3x. The recoil of the gun is a bare minimum and can be controlled easily with some practice.

2) SCAR - L

SCAR - L is another assault rifle in Battlegrounds Mobile India best suited for beginner players. The gun is highly customizable and can be fitted with a range of weapon attachments. Similar to the M416, it also uses 5.56 mm ammo. It is very stable even in full auto mode and can be a reliable option for most circumstances in the game.

3) UZI

UZI can be an excellent weapon of choice for veterans as well as beginners in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is a Submachine gun (SMG) that uses 9mm ammo. The UZI has a monstrous fire rate and great stability that makes this weapon deadly at close range. Players can also customize it with attachments to increase its stability.

4) M16A4

Another great weapon of choice in Battlegrounds Mobile India can be the M16A4 assault rifle. The gun has a decent rate of fire, and damage numbers are good as well. Where this gun shines is at medium to long distances. It can be great at taking down enemies, and it is highly stable shooting with its 3-round burst mode. However, there is no auto mode on this weapon.

5) Mini14

The Mini14 is an exceptional all-rounder Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) that has the capability of shooting with accuracy over long distances. The gun does not have high recoil either, so players who are just starting Battlegrounds Mobile India can use it with ease. It also has a very large magazine size, so it can be used as an assault rifle as well.

