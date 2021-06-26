How to get permanent gun skins in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) in June 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) beta version has been around for a while now. Players have gotten a glimpse of the differences and features that the game is offering.

There have been no major overhauls to weaponry or the guns in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The developers, however, have introduced new gun skins and other cosmetics for players. There are various ways players can get these gun skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to get permanent gun skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)?

1) Crates

Players can get free skins via crates

BGMI offers players free gun skins via its crates. Players have a chance at getting a free gun skin by simply opening these crates. There are certain achievements that, if completed, reward players with crates.

Sometimes these crates (although the chances are quite low) may contain great gun skins.

2) Tier rewards

Moving up tiers can also offer gun skins

Another great way to get excellent gun skins for free is by moving up the tier list in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Every season there are some cool gun skins available when players unlock a specific tier in the game.

These gun skins are unique every season and can be distinguished very easily. Players simply need to keep playing the game and leveling up to achieve these skins for free.

3) Silver Fragments

Silver Fragments are another in-game currency in BGMI

Silver Fragments in Battlegrounds Mobile India is another type of in-game currency. Players usually get silver fragments by reaching higher tiers or opening crates and can also be purchased.

Players can employ these in-game silver fragments to acquire weapon skins as well as other cosmetic items.

4) In-game events

The SKS gun skin (Image via: theilluminate.com)

There are numerous events taking place in Battlegrounds Mobile India all season long. These events offer some shiny new skins to players for free. Players only need to participate in specific events and complete certain tasks to get these skins.

Currently, players can get a brand new Cold Fortune – SKS skin and some other rewards via the "Diamond Exchange Center" event, available in Battlegrounds Mobile India from June 18th to July 17th.

