Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release date hints and rumors: Everything you need to know

The beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for Early Access to all Android users. This version crossed five million downloads on Android on the very first day.

Krafton has not shared any information as to when the game will be made available for iOS devices. BGMI is not even present on the Apple App Store, so interested players cannot even pre-register at this point.

However, this is likely to change in the coming days.

When will Battlegrounds Mobile India be released on iOS?

Krafton Studios has not yet shared any plans regarding the release or pre-registration date for iOS as of writing this article. However, the developers might have something underway for players.

Here's what the official support page has to say about this.

"We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official websites and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

Interested players can visit this link to check the support page themselves.

The official support page of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Hints and rumors regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release

Many streamers and prominent players have been giving hints concerning the iOS release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, a well-known PUBG Mobile influencer, has mentioned in one of his tweets that iPhone users would have to wait a bit longer for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Readers can check his tweet below.

Finally after 9 months and 15 days BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is here ✌🏻 iPhone walo ko halka sa aur wait baki log keep practicing 💪🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) June 17, 2021

Previously, he had also tweeted regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India’s availability in the third week of June, which, as everyone knows, turned out to be accurate as the Early Access was released on June 17th.

Players can take a look at his tweet below:

As I said BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will launch on third week of June for everyone, aaj wo din nahi ☝🏻😅 jo aaj nahi aaya wo kal aayega hi — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) June 18, 2021

Another famous esports personality, Ocean Sharma, tweeted on June 18th that Early Access is open to everyone. Moreover, he added that the game is coming very soon for iOS users:

Early access is available for everyone now.



And iOS users…. It’s just around the corner ❤️ — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 18, 2021

All of this hints that Battlegrounds Mobile India might be in the works for iOS, and players can get their hands on this version very soon. Until then, Apple players and users need to wait and keep themselves updated with the latest BGMI news.

