Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the much-awaited battle royale, has been released as a beta version via Early Access. Battlegrounds Mobile India has brought some minor changes to the game to differentiate itself from its predecessor.

These changes aren't anything drastic or major that players have not seen before. Krafton Studios is also going to bring various in-game events and rewards for players to make the game more fun as well as reward the community and the player base.

This article will focus on the list of events and free rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Events and free rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton will announce events for players(Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The developers have declared an impressive slew of launch events as well as in-game rewards. The "India Ka Battlegrounds" event will reward every player with a permanent purple outfit for free.

Krafton Studios has also shared three more events that will grant prizes to players, which will also incorporate outfits and weapon skins.

The events comprise:

Weekend Vibes.

Celebration Time.

Friends for Life.

These event names can be a hint as to what players can expect when Battlegrounds Mobile India's full version releases later this year. Players will be able to take part in each of the above events and win awards and cosmetic items.

Other than these events, Battlegrounds Mobile India players will also qualify for a multitude of in-game rewards and bonuses when the game accomplishes a particular number of downloads.

These will include:

Supply Crate Coupon *1 on signing up for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Supply Crate Coupon *2 on reaching one million game downloads.

Classic Crate Coupon *1 on reaching five million game downloads.

Constable Set on reaching 10 million downloads.

List of bonuses for players

BGMI players will be able to attend the above-mentioned launch events and receive special rewards, including:

Persian Warrior Turban.

Cold Fortune – SKS.

Yoga Time Top.

Yoga Time Bottom.

Players can also expect more in-game awards and events to be announced as Battlegrounds Mobile India nears its full version release. Krafton can even announce a launch day event that will offer players skins and rewards for downloading and playing the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has also introduced a Royale Pass that will reward players with free RP when they complete certain missions. Players will be able to rank up with these RP points, and with each level up they will get the rewards. Once they receive the rewards, players can just go to the RP section and tap on the reward to claim it.

