Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) beta version Early Access: All you need to know

The beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI has been launched by Krafton Studios. Yesterday the developers quietly rolled out the beta version of BGMI as Early Access for fans and the Indian gaming community.

Since then, Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access has been embraced by Indian players who had been waiting for this day since the PUBG Mobile ban last year. Many PUBG Mobile stars and streamers have also been playing the game lately and sharing their views on the new Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Everything to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Beta Version Early Access

Krafton Studios is giving players a taste of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) by allowing them to become beta testers of the game via Early Access before the final launch.

Since anyone can sign up to become a beta tester for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game can be downloaded and played by all. The Early Access for the game began yesterday morning and is still ongoing, so players can either sign up via the Google Play Store or directly download the APK and OBB files.

Players can signup for beta testing the game

This Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) beta version will also allow players to transfer their data, as well as past purchases and skins from PUBG Mobile if the player had an account earlier. The process for this is quite simple and players can read about it here.

Battlegrounds Mobile India ( BGMI) gameplay, size, release date

Gameplay-wise Battlegrounds Mobile India has improved and is much smoother. The graphics are also better and improved and the game doesn't lag or run into any type of issues. The game also runs well on low-end devices when compared to PUBG Mobile.

In terms of storage space, the sizes of the APK and OBB files are 72 MB and 637 MB respectively. Players need to make sure that they have sufficient free space on their devices before downloading. When players start Battlegrounds Mobile India, they will need to choose between the low-spec and HD Resource Packs. Their sizes are 379.6MB and 618.2 MB respectively.

There has been no official announcement by Krafton Studios just yet as to when Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch. But considering the fact that Early Access for the game has been released, the launch could be just around the corner.

