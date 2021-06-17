Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 5 major differences that can be quickly spotted

Battlegrounds Mobile India opened up for beta users and testers who downloaded the game to check out the brand new title set to replace PUBG Mobile in India.

Early impressions reveal that while the game has been heavily borrowed from PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India comes with its own unique set of features. Krafton made several tweaks to the game to ensure that it stands out from PUBG Mobile.

This article dives into the five major differences between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile that can be quickly spotted.

These are some of the ways Battlegrounds Mobile India stands out from PUBG Mobile

1) No Blood

There will not be any blood in Battlegrounds Mobile India(Image via mysmartprice.com)

Since the PUBG Mobile ban last year, Krafton has changed its new game in compliance with governmental regulation. As a result, in Battlegrounds Mobile India, players will not see any blood or gore content. This has been done to ensure that the game doesn't promote any violence.

2) Finished not killed

Battlegrounds Mobile India shows finished players(Image via mysmartprice.com)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced a new feature to the game where if a player dies in the game, the displayed message says the player has been finished. For PUBG Mobile, the same message would say the player has been killed.

3) In-game warnings

In-game warnings(Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, players will get notifications from time to time saying that "Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a real-world based game, yet a survival simulation game in the virtual world." These warnings are being shown to advise players about the game's fictional nature.

4) Can't play with outside players

Players can only play with Indian players(Image via mysmartprice.com)

PUBG Mobile allows players from all over the world to join any match. Players could join different servers that allowed them to engage opponents from all over the world.

This has changed in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Since the game is exclusive to the Indian region, only Indian gamers will access the title.

5) More responsive

The new game is smooth (Image via mysmartprice.com)

The gameplay of Battlegrounds Mobile India is more responsive and fluid when compared to PUBG Mobile. The game is agile and doesn't lag. It has been optimized to run well on Android devices. Players will also see higher-quality graphics.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

