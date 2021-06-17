How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version: BGMI APK download link and more details

Battlegrounds Mobile India, one of the most awaited mobile battle royale titles, is finally ready for players to check it out for themselves. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India has not made any formal announcement about its launch because it is not yet available to the overall public.

The game has been launched via Early Access on the Google Play Store for beta testers. Luckily, anyone can sign up to beta test the game and download Battlegrounds Mobile India.

This article will be a guide on how players can download Battlegrounds Mobile India APK along with other details about the game.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version?

There are two ways by which players can download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can either download Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store by becoming a beta user of the game or by using the APK and OBB files of the game.

Google Play Store Method

Players can apply for Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India on their Android devices via the Google Play Store (if they are chosen for the Beta Program). Players can visit this link to apply. If selected, they can then download the game directly from the Google Play Store.

Players can enroll as a beta tester

Download Battlegrounds Mobile India via APK and OBB files

Players can also directly download the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB files via the links given below.

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK - link

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB files - link

The size of the APK and OBB files are 72 MB and 637 MB, respectively. Users must have sufficient space available on their devices.

After downloading the files from the link above, players will need to follow the steps below to install Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices.

Step 1: After downloading the files, the players will have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file.

Step 2: Then, users have to rename the OBB file to “main.15255.com.pubg.imobile“ and paste it in the following directory: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

(If a folder doesn't exist, players have to create a folder with the name “com.pubg.imobile”)

Step 3: Lastly, players can start the Battlegrounds Mobile India app and select between the Low-spec and HD Resource Packs. Their sizes are 379.6MB and 618.2 MB.

Users can log in to their accounts and try out the new Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices.

Note: The APK+OBB files may not work for users who have not pre-registered for the game.

